The tie-up will give fans of the pop rock band the chance to win a shiny new Civic sedan, hatch, Si, or Type R.

The 2017 Honda Civic Tour is in full swing with pop rock band OneRepublic at the forefront of the summer tour, but it’s not all about the music as culinary fans are in for a treat as well. Dubbed “Civic Tour City Flavor,” the event is being described as a pop-up food experience with plenty of food trucks where local cuisine comes to life in the most delicious way.

Besides music and food, the tie-up between Honda and OneRepublic is also about cars. The artists were asked to customize and sign a Civic Type R as well as a Rebel motorcycle for the ongoing Honda Civic Tour. The hot hatchback has received a unique livery inspired by the band’s passion for modern architecture and it blends glossy and matte black look with striking red accents. The end result is even more of an eye-grabber than the regular Type R, though not necessarily in a good way as we’re sure some will be happy to hear it’s only a one-off. As always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

Honda is pleased to announce that fans can sign up for the Honda Civic Tour Sweepstakes to try and win a shiny new sedan, hatchback, coupe, Si, or even a mighty Type R. The winner will be given the opportunity to select the desired prize, although to us the choice is pretty obvious: Type R. Besides handing out a car, Honda also has a Rebel motorcycle up for grabs along with a trip to Los Angeles to see and hear OneRepublic live on stage.

The complete schedule for the 2017 Honda Civic Tour is listed in the press release below.

Source: Honda

