Hungary becomes the 11 th country as part of the Motor1.com “family”

country as part of the Motor1.com “family” Motorsport Network continues global expansion

July 24, 2017, Miami, FL – Motorsport Network’s global automotive site Motor1.com is set to expand with Hungary being the latest country to join the network.

Hungary joins the USA, Canada, Brazil, UK, France, Spain and Turkey as part of the global network. Additional markets are already scheduled to join Motor1.com with Germany, Italy and Australia set to launch in the months ahead.

Additional countries are also set to join newcomer Hungary in the near future with final launch planning nearing completion in several regions.

Hungary becomes part of Motor1.com following the acquisition of auto-live.hu.

The Motor1.com global network is one-of-a-kind in automotive journalism as the only brand that operates in so many different regions around the world.

The site features more than 50 expert new car reviews each month. Consumers around the world also can choose from one of five million cars for sale via the site.

Motorsport.com and its parent company, Motorsport Network, have experienced rapid growth in the past two years to become the world’s largest independent automotive and motorsport-related digital platform connecting hundreds of millions of people that love motorsport and cars.

“One of our key goals at Motorsport Network is to provide readers with the latest news in their native language,” said Geoff Love, President - European Operations Motor1.com.

“But it is way more than just doing a translation of our core site. Our editorial teams in each region highlight the stories that they believe will be of particular interest in their part of the world, as well as creating fresh local content targeted specifically at their local readers.

“It provides the best of both worlds. We cover local and global at the same time to keep readers up to date with the latest automotive news.”

Motor1.com becomes the second Motorsport Network brand to launch in the region, joining the Hungarian version of Motorsport.com.

“Our team in Hungary is delighted to be a part of the Motor1.com family. The global platform is going to play an important role in delivering the best car reviews and news to the Hungarian market,” said Motor1.com’s Hungarian Editor-in-Chief, Gergely Denes.

In addition to providing the latest news, Motor1.com also launched into the online car shopping market in March this year in the U.S. with Brazil, France, Canada and Italy now also available.

Motor1.com’s car shopping platform connects expert automotive advice with the tools to make an informed car purchase.

The user experience integrates new car configuration with pre-owned listings and car review information in an intuitive interface. Powerful filtering tools enable easy access to a large inventory of new and used cars, but with an accuracy that allows car buyers to precisely target their requirements.