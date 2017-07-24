Jaguar has announced updates to its flagship XJ sedan.

The whole range benefits from upgrades to the technology and safety features to be found in the car, while the headline news is the introduction of the XJR575 performance model.

The XJR575 gets a 25-hp increase to its supercharged 5-liter engine’s power rating, meaning 575 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque (700 Nm), resulting in a 0-62 time of 4.4 seconds and top speed of 186 mph (300 kph).

Two new colors have been created at Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations division in Coventry: Velocity Blue and Satin Corris Grey.

Design boss Ian Callum says that he has tried to use "intricate details" to ensure that drivers and passengers feel like they are in something ‘truly special’.

The XJR575 gets a full body kit, which includes front and rear spoilers and vents in the hood as well as 20-inch wheels and "575" branding throughout the interior.

Across the range, the XJ now features a 10-inch touchscreen on the center console that offers a customizable home screen. Connectivity is improved with 4G Wi-Fi that up to eight devices can connect to.

The system behind the touchscreen uses a quad-core processor to ensure a rapid response from the fancy graphics. One neat feature of the navigation is Commute Mode, which learns your drive to work and automatically suggests alternative routes if there is traffic on the way to the office.

You might also like: See The More Powerful Jaguar XJR In Action Up The Goodwood Hill

Safety-wise, the XJ range now boasts Forward Traffic Detection, which helps when emerging from blind spots at junctions and other times when forward visibility is restricted, Lane Keep Assist and a Driver Condition Monitor that watches the person behind the wheel for signs of fatigue.

Jaguar also claims "superior functionality" on its Autonomous Emergency Braking pedestrian safety system, which uses a forward-facing stereo digital camera between 3 and 37 mph (5 to 60 kph) to automatically brake the car when a collision is detected.

U.S. pricing details have not been disclosed yet, but the 2018 Jaguar XJ is now available to order in the U.K. where dealers are asking from £59,995 for the 300-hp 3-liter diesel V6 model up to £93,710 for the XJR575.

Source: Jaguar