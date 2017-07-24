The anniversary edition is limited to 200 cars, all of which will feature the M aero pack.

Much like the 5 Series and 3 Series have both received anniversary editions in recent years, the big daddy 7 Series is getting one. BMW is blowing the 40th candle on the flagship’s birthday cake with a limited-run model available in standard and long wheelbase guises, with or without xDrive, and with all six, eight, and twelve cylinder engines. Alternatively, the car can also be had in the thrifty plug-in hybrid specification.

You might also like:

200 cars will be made at the Dingolfing plant in Germany where the 7 Series has been in production since 1977. So, what makes it worthy of its special edition status? Customers can get the fullsize premium sedan with a fancy Frozen Silver metallic paint with a silk-matte sheen or with a Petrol Mica Metallic hue. Both are taken from the BMW Individual catalog and are combined with the M Aerodynamics Package as well as with the glossy Shadow Line trim to make the cars stand out furthermore. Rounding off the changes on the outside are the 20-inch BMW Individual alloy wheels with a V-spoke design together with an exclusive signet adorning the B-pillars as well as the door sills.

Stepping inside the lavish cabin, the 7 Series Edition 40 Jahre gets more BMW Individual goodies, including a soft full leather upholstery that can be had either in Smoke White/Cohiba or Smoke White/Black. Regardless of choice, the special edition comes with an Alcantara Smoke White headliner, a pair of Smoke White comfort cushions, and another signet to point out this isn’t an ordinary 7. Smoke White floor mats with black or brown edge binding have been added, along with black piano lacquer or wood accents depending on the color of the selected upholstery.

Buyers can further customize the anniversary 7 Series as BMW will sell these cars with all the optional features available for the regular model. These include niceties such as a panoramic glass roof, rear-seat entertainment system, and the Executive Lounge Rear Seats and Console, just to name a few.

BMW hasn’t disclosed pricing details, but it does say it will have the 7 Series Edition 40 Jahre on display at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September ahead of a sales launch in October.

Source: BMW

Be part of something big