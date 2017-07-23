Ford is currently demonstrating its all-new, seventh generation Fiesta to European motoring media and potential customers, and most of the first impressions for the car are quite impressive. Alex Goy from Motor1-UK concluded that “the best just got better” following his first drive of the car and we are still waiting for a chance to drive it ourselves. But, if a recent report in Romanian media is correct, that might actually never happen.

According to the 0-100.ro publication, a final decision still has not been made, but poor B-segment sales in the last couple of years have made bosses consider not importing the new Fiesta to the United States. Ford’s B-segment vehicle program manager Robert Stiller has admitted to the site sales of the Fiesta in America haven’t been good lately and this could change the company’s strategy in this segment.







“The previous model was a global Ford product, and with the new generation, we are targeting only Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In North America, especially the U.S., China, and Latin America, the demand for such vehicles is declining, and we are reacting accordingly.”

There’s no question this is surprise information, but you’d better take it with a grain of salt. Yes, Fiesta sales in the U.S. have been going down ever since its peak performance in 2013, when 71,073 units were delivered. But last year the Blue oval sold a total of 48,807 Fiestas in America – while 31 percent down compared to 2013, this is still a pretty good number.

The new Fiesta will be built exclusively in Cologne, Germany in only two body styles – three- and five-door hatchbacks. A three-box sedan variant is not in the cards for now. The company has also decided to simplify the trim levels with Trend now being the entry-level version, replacing the previous Ambiente.

Source: 0-100.ro