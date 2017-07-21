Rain didn't stop the team this time.

Subaru hasn’t let a little rain stop it from lapping the Nürburgring in under seven minutes. After a monsoon scuttled the first attempt, the automaker has returned during sunnier weather at the Green Hell, and the WRX STI Type RA NBR Special lapped the course in 6 minutes and 57.5 seconds. This is a new lap record for a four-door sedan and a time on par with the Porsche 918 Spyder’s 6:57. Subie promises to release a video of the run soon, and we can’t wait to see it.

Subaru WRX STI Type RA NBR Special


To be clear, the NBR Special is not a production car. The Prodrive-built machine uses a 2017 WRX STI at its base but features a rally-spec 2.0-liter turbocharged flat four-cylinder that pumps out 600 horsepower (474 kilowatts). A World-Rally-Championship-spec gearbox channels the power to both axles. This is the same vehicle that Subaru used to lap the Isle of Man TT course and for sprinting up the Goodwood Hill Climb, but the latest evolution added a new body kit for improved handling, including an active rear wing.

More About The STI Type RA:

Motor1 Managing Editor Steven Ewing was on hand at the ‘Ring for Subaru’s first attempt at this record. While the team was ready, Mother Nature didn’t play along and dumped rain on the track. Given the poor conditions, a lap of about eight minutes was the best the Subie managed.


Five hundred examples of the Type RA’s road-going version will be available in the United States during the first quarter of 2018. While it won’t pack the rally-spec parts of the record-setting model, the hotter STI will have a tuned version of the existing model’s 2.5-liter turbocharged flat four with 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts). The gearbox featured a short-throw shifter and a revised ratio for third gear. Bilstein dampers and tweaked vehicle dynamics control sharpen the handling. Weight falls thanks to a carbon fiber hood and rear wing.

Source: Subaru

