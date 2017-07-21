The upcoming Aston Martin Valkyrie promises to be an impressive machine. Already we know that it will come with more than 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts) and tip the scales at just 2,270 pounds (1,029 kilograms) – all while maintaining its legality on most public roads. But it will only be a matter of time before companies like McLaren and Ferrari come to market with competitors of their own.

Designer Alex Imnadze Baldini has imagined a Ferrari that could take the fight to Aston Martin. If the name sounds familiar, he also penned the unique Apple Eve sports car concept we featured a few months back. He calls his latest project the Concept P3 / Scuderia Baldini. The hypercar was inspired by the iconic Ferrari P3 that took to the track in the late '60s and early '70s, but comes with a futuristic design all its own.

The low-slung hood and agape grille draw similarities to the original P3. Sleek LED headlights and a glass cabin gives the concept a more modern look. The wheels are sharp, the body is aerodynamic, and a central fin jutting out from the roof provides added downforce and stability at speed, similar to what you might see on a Le Mans racer.

Like the Valkyrie and the McLaren hypercar concept before it, the Ferrari concept does away with most of the common structural components that make up the rear. In their place is a more open design with two aggressive diffusers flanking either side of the body, a pair of dual taillights… and not much else.

The designer doesn’t dare harbor a guess as to how much power this ferocious supercar would likely produce, but an estimate of over 1,000 hp (745 kW) with a hybrid powertrain similar to the LaFerrari would be a safe bet. For now, Ferrari has no new plans to produce a hypercar of this caliber… but we can at least dream.

Source: Alex Imnadze Baldini / Behance



