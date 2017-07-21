You probably know Steph Curry best – aka the Baby-Faced Assassin – for his amazing athletic abilities on the basketball court, not for his Oscar-worthy acting skills. Still, Infiniti thinks the 29-year-old NBA superstar is ready for his time in the limelight off the court as global brand ambassador for for the brand, and starring in their newest TV ads.

During one of the first commercial shoots for the new Q50, Curry was given a basketball and told to sink a deep shot into the sunroof of the sedan in question. Of course, he nailed it, making for some YouTube, trick-shot magic. Curry says after the shot, "it only took me one try," but the smile suggests otherwise.

The shot was part of an upcoming commercial for the new and improved Infiniti Q50 sedan. The commercial will air later this summer, launching the new campaign. It’s safe to say that part of the agreement will include a Q50 of his own – not that he needs it following his newly signed $200 million contract.

Already production of the 2018 Infiniti Q50 has kicked off in Japan, the new luxury sedan will be offered in three trim level – Sport, Pure, and Luxe. Each trim comes with a set of distinctive appearance package, while the range-topping Red Sport 400 includes a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine and a whopping 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) on tap.

The 2018 Q50 will hit dealers the second half of 2017. No word on asking price yet, but expect a slight bump over the 2017 base MSRP of $33,950 for the 2.0t model, and a near-$50,000 asking price for the range-topping Red Sport model.

Source: Infiniti



