The BMW M4 CS (pictured below) is the closest most of us will actually get to the hardcore GTS version. With a 460-horsepower (343-kilowatt) engine and a 0-62 mph time of just 3.9 seconds, it’s a healthy upgrade over the lower-level M4. Now Bimmer faithful may be able to getting the same treatment with the four-door M3.

According to the German publication Bimmer Today, the new M3 CS will be "the most powerful M3 of all time," when it shows up sometime in 2018. Power will come from the same 3.0-liter biturbo six-cylinder engine, but in this application it will be offered with as much as 460 hp (343 kW) on tap.







Like the M4 CS and GTS before it, the M3 CS will also go through a major weight loss treatment to make it more suited for the track – currently the sedan tips the scales at 3,540 pounds (1,605 kilograms). A carbon fiber hood, a new front splitter, a rear diffuser, and some added vents on the grille will be among the most significant upgrades. New wheels and tires will also be fitted.

With all these upgrades equipped, the publication suggests that the M3 CS will be able to lap the Nurburgring in less than 7:40 while wearing a set of super sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. For reference, the Alfa Romeo Giulia currently holds the four-door Nurburgring lap record with a time of 7:32.

Of course, we’re taking these reports with a grain of salt. If and when the new M3 CS does make its eventual debut, it won’t be until at least spring of 2018. The M3 CS will be the last variation of the current F80 model before BMW replaces it altogether.

Source: Bimmer Today



