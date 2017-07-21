And it's completely road legal.

Amongst the Aston Martins, Ferraris, and other insanely expensive classics that will be on display next month at Pebble Beach, one unassuming British supercar could be the most desirable of them all. The first McLaren F1 imported to the U.S. will be crossing the auction block as part of the Bonhams Qual Lodge Auction, and it’s completely street legal.

Bearing the chassis number SA9AB5AC5S1048044, under the hood is its original BMW-sourced 6.1-liter V12 producing 627 horsepower (467 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (649 Newton-meters). A curb weight of just 2,500 pounds (1,138 kilograms) allowed for a 0-60 sprint of just 3.2 seconds, and a record-breaking top speed of 242.9 mph (391 kmh) when new.

 


The exterior is finished in its original silver paint with a black and grey Connolly leather interior. Apart from a twice-replaced fuel cell and some minor wear and tear, the car is completely original from the factory, and his driven just 9,600 miles (15,449 kilometers).

Number 37 off the assembly line, and one of just 64 street-legal examples ever produced, the F1 is being offered by its first owner. It comes with an extensive service history to back up its performance credentials, including its most recent fuel cell replacements earlier in the month before making its way to California.

The tool kit, a full luggage set, a special limited edition of Doug Nye’s opus, Driving Ambition: The Complete Story of the McLaren F1, the F1 Auto GLYM detailing kit, a complete tool roll, a car cover, and a watch will be included in the sale. Bonhams doesn’t give an estimate, but this McLaren F1 could go for as much as $10 million when it crosses the auction block next month.

Source: Bonhams

Read also:

Be part of something big