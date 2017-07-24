With 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) from its biturbo 5.2-liter V12, the existing Aston Martin DB11 is quite a speedy grand tourer, but drivers looking for an even quicker coupe can look forward to the DB11 S soon. A new batch of spy photos lets us check out the latest stage in the vehicle’s development.







This test mule drops the swirly camouflage from the one in the last batch of spy photos. Aston Martin fits a new front fascia with a mesh lower section and large intakes on each corner. This one has blocked-off sections in the primary grille, but this might just be for testing.

The profile styling features slightly larger side sills than the standard DB11, and this model appears to have a lower ride height than the regular one, particularly at the rear axle. At the tail, this model seems to have the same pieces at the existing DB11. However, the previous test mule featured a large diffuser that’s absent here.







The S variant’s extra power likely comes from a tuned version of the existing biturbo 5.2-liter V12. Big gains are often possible by tweaking turbocharged engines, so it’s possible that Aston Martin could get a serious boost out of the 12 cylinder.







Aston Martin will eventually offer quite a broad lineup of DB11s. In addition to this S version on the way, buyers can already get the GT with either the biturbo V12 or a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-liter biturbo V8 with 503 hp and 513 pound-feet of torque. The Volante convertible arrives next year, and it’s conceivable that the droptop may eventually with all three engine tunes.

With the DB11 Volante arriving in spring 2018, look for the DB11 S to debut in the latter half of next year.

Source: Automedia