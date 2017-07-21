Following Wednesday’s recall announcement from Mercedes-Benz, Audi is now informing us it will start a voluntary recall for about 850,000 diesel vehicles in Europe. The campaign will optimize the software of all Euro 5 and Euro 6 six- and eight-cylinder diesels to “further improve their emissions in real driving conditions beyond the current legal requirements.”

Once again, this is a preventive measure against a possible emissions issues and Audi says it will conduct the process in close consultation with Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA). The manufacturer wants “to reduce overall emissions, especially in urban areas” of all its V6 and V8 diesel units, as well Porsche and Volkswagen models that are fitted with the same types of engines.





Naturally, all software updates will be carried out free of charge for all customers and can be seen as a “counteract” to possible bans on diesel vehicles. Audi believes diesels are too good to be abandoned “with their low fuel consumption,” which helps Europe “achieve the ambitious CO2 targets.”

The brand explains it has been “intensively examining” all engine and transmission variations since last year in close cooperation with authorities, in particular the Federal Ministry of Transport and the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA). So far, Audi is only taking voluntary measures, but, if investigations by KBA give negative results, the company will “of course quickly implement the required technical solutions in the interest of its customers as part of this EU5/EU6 retrofit program.”







In a similar campaign, Mercedes will be updating the software of over three million diesel cars in Europe in a €220-million recall. The automaker will basically be inspecting every modern Euro 5 and Euro 6 diesel it has produced.

Both Mercedes-Benz and Audi are not admitting to any wrongdoing.

Source: Audi