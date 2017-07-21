We've all been there - we drive to a city we've never visited, proceed to completely forget where we parked, and spend two days on foot searching for our car, to no avail. No, wait - that's definitely something we've never, ever done before. For one unfortunate Metallica fan from New York, though, this story was sad but true, and such an unlikely occurrence became a reality.

According to CP24, Gavin Strickland, a teen from Syracuse, New York, drove to Toronto for a recent Metallica show at the Rogers Center. He parked his Nissan Versa sedan near the venue, hopped in a cab, and presumably had a great time rocking out to the famous metal band.







It wasn't until he left the concert that he realized he couldn't remember how to find the parking garage where he left his Versa. After reportedly spending two full days walking around the city searching for the lost vehicle, Strickland's parents posted a hilarious Craiglist ad offering up some basic info, as well as a reward, in the hopes of recovering the car.

"Our doofy son parked the car in an indoor parking garage, in the first floor (slightly lower / basement level) but that garage cannot now be located," says the ad. They give some very basic descriptions regarding what was nearby - "It is near a Starbucks where there is some construction going on. Also nearby is allegedly a strange spiral outdoor sculpture, and possibly a bank- maybe RBC?" - but considering you can't walk more than 10 feet in Toronto without encountering a Starbucks and/or construction, the ad sadly seemed destined to fail.

Somehow, though, there's a happy ending to this story, and Strickland was able to welcome home his Versa. As reported by CP24, a woman found the car at a highrise tower early this morning, and for those people who are curious - the building is in fact a mere 1.25 miles (roughly 2 kilometers) northeast of the concert venue. So close, yet so far. The family confirmed it was Gavin's car, and the teen hopped on a Greyhound bus back to Toronto to pick up the Nissan.







Based on his Twitter feed, Strickland seems to be taking the incident in stride, and is enjoying his newfound fame. Keep rocking, Gavin, and enjoy your 15 minutes.

