Deadpool? As in the awesomely R-rated crime fighter? That’s right, and it even happened in February 2016 just days after the movie came out. According to cbr.com the truck carrying the comics – which did include other titles – was broke down on the side of the road when another truck hit it. We can’t confirm who was driving that second truck, but considering the timing of crash with the movie release, it sure sounds like something Deadpool would do.