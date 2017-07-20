Along with the E30-generation BMW M3, the W201 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 is one of the icons of touring car racing from the late 1980s and early ‘90s. Today, the final Evolution II version of this high-performance Mercedes sedan commands six-figure prices, but the German company has its own example of the pricey model for use specifically at historic motorsport events. Visitors to the upcoming Mercedes-Benz Classic Trackdays at Zolder and Oschersleben will be able to see the track-prepped four-door back on the circuit.







Mercedes constructed this 190E 2.5-16 Evo II as a copy of the Group A racing machines from the car’s heyday. Introduced in 1990, the company built just 502 of them. AMG performed the upgrades that gave these models even better performance than earlier variants. A short-stroke, big-bore 2.5-liter four-cylinder pumped out 232 horsepower (173 horsepower) in the road-going model, which let the sedan reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 7.1 seconds. The racing version was good for 367 hp (274 kW).

The Evo II looked much meaner, too. Larger fender flares covered a set of six-spoke 17-inch wheels. A low front fascia and gargantuan fixed wing gave them a competition-ready look. The final two were silver, but all the rest came in a deep blue-black shade of paint.







The Evo II was incredibly successful in the DTM. The victories culminated in the 1992 season when racers Klaus Ludwig, Kurt Thiim, and Bernd Schneider drove them to a first-second-third place finish in the driver’s championship.

Former Mercedes-Benz DTM racer Jörg van Ommen organizes the Trackdays for Mercedes-Benz Classic. Taking part in the event at Zolder costs 650 euros, and the one at Oschersleben is 780 euros. Participants gets a day’s worth of circuit time, and there’s catering, including breakfast. A maximum of 45 vehicles can attend each one.

Source: Mercedes-Benz