Alpina wowed us in Geneva with its 600-horsepower (447-kilowatt) B5 Bi-Turbo (pictured below). But today, the Buchloe, Germany-based company is teasing something a bit more subdued. In just a few weeks, a new diesel-powered D5 S will all-wheel drive will be available to buyers in Europe.

The lone teaser gives us a look at the LED instrument cluster, which bears the moniker "D5 S" prominently on the rev meter. The D5 S will come with a healthy smattering of new BMW tech, including a sport suspension system with Dynamic Damper Control, and BMW’s Integral Active Steering paired with Adaptive Drive. Two configurations of the vehicle will be available at launch: right- and left-hand drive, in both saloon and touring options.







The left-hand-drive B5 S will come in both a saloon and touring version, and will be powered by a 3.0-liter straight-six engine delivering 382 hp (285 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. From a stand still, the B5 S will be able to sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 4.4 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 177 mph (286 kmh).

For the right-hand-drive model, which will be limited to the saloon version exclusively, power will come form the same 3.0-liter straight-six. In this application it will be producing a less hefty 321 hp (240 kW), and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque.

Together with a signature set of exterior cues, Alpina will tack on a pair of 20-inch Classic forged wheels, wrapped in a set of Pirelli P Zero tires measuring in at 255/35 ZR20 at the front, and 295/30 ZR20 at the rear. The tires are said to be specially developed by Pirelli for use on the new Alpina. No word on pricing or availability just yet, but expect to see the new model released in full in just a few weeks.

Source: Alpina



