Lotus keeps finding ways to add lightness.

Just when you thought the 400-horsepower (298-kilowatt) Evora 410 was more than enough to meet your lightweight performance needs, Lotus has gone and built a car that's even lighter, and even more powerful. It's called the Evora GT430, and just 60 examples will be built.

With a supercharged six-cylinder engine producing 430 hp (320 kW) and 325 pound-feet (440 Newton-meters) of torque, the Evora GT430 is the most powerful road-going Lotus ever built. From a standstill it will sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.7 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 190 mph (305 kmh). No word on how much each one of these lightweight speed machines will cost.

Lotus Evora GT430
Lotus Evora GT430

All that power will be managed via four optional dynamic driving modes – "Drive," "Sport," "Race," and "Off." With those available settings, drivers will be able to play around with the new variable traction control function, which is linked directly to the ECU, and perfectly calculates the amount of wheel slip to be set while in "Race" or "Off" settings. Five pre-set traction levels ranging from 1 percent to 12 percent slip will be displayed on the instrument cluster.

A six-speed manual with a Torsen-type limited slip differential is the only offered gearbox, naturally. Mechanical grip is managed courtesy of a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires that are 10 millimeters wider than previous versions, measuring in at 245/35 R19 at the front, and 295/30 R20 at the rear. Each tire wraps around a set of super lightweight forged aluminum wheels, standard in either black or silver, with optional finishes like gloss red or machined gloss black also available.


Apart from the more powerful engine, Lotus engineering implemented their signature lightness adding techniques to their newest model. The GT430 tips the scales at just 2,755 pounds (1,258 kilograms) dry, making it an impressive 155 pounds (70 kilograms) lighter than the 410 GP, and the lightest Lotus vehicle the company has ever built.

With all that added lightness also comes some much needed added aero work. New, specially designed body panels with exposed carbon fiber weave sections, front and rear, together with a massive carbon rear wing help generate up to 551 pounds (250 kilograms) of downforce. A new carbon fiber front spiller, air blades, and louvers also give the sports car a more aggressive look.

Lotus Evora GT430
Lotus Evora GT430

In the cabin, new Sparco racing seats with mixed leather and Alcantara trim come standard, while more race-centric customers can vie for optional four-point harnesses and titanium rear frame. The steering wheel, dash, door panels, transmission tunnel, and center console also come with the same black leather and Alcantara mix. Lotus even offers an optional integrated touchscreen infotainment system with iPhone connectivity, Bluetooth, satellite navigation, and a reverse camera.

"The Evora GT430 is a landmark car for Lotus," said CEO Jean-Marc Gales. "Lightweight engineering and class-leading handling, paired with Lotus’ aerodynamic expertise, define the Evora GT430 as a legendary Lotus. It’s a truly beautiful car, meticulously finished in hand-crafted carbon, and employing the latest aerodynamics and lightweight materials."

