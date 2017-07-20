Discreet, yet effective tweaks make the midsize SUV look more upscale.

Kia unveiled the third-generation Sorento roughly three years ago and now time has come for a mid-cycle refresh in its domestic market South Korea. The changes are quite subtle and include slightly updated headlights now benefiting from full-LED technology. These are accompanied by mildly modified fog lights (or “ice cube” lights as Kia likes to call them), also using light-emitting diodes. Some minor tweaks to the bumper and wider chrome fins for the grille round off the novelties at the front.

2018 Kia Sorento facelift (KR-Spec)
2016 Kia Sorento (US-spec)
Moving at the back, there are dual more angular chrome exhaust finishers, repositioned reflectors (now sitting higher) and a revised appearance for the LED taillights that sort of remind us of the Audi Q5. Elsewhere, Kia has a new pair of running boards as well as shiny set of 19-inch alloy wheels with a curved multi-spoke design.

Things get more interesting inside the cabin where the first thing you’ll probably notice is the steering wheel with a square center and a round indentation. The 2018 Sorento now has Kia’s latest and greatest infotainment system together with a discreetly altered gearshift. Extra safety and assistance kit and a new tan color for the leather upholstery complete the package.

Expect a similar array of upgrades to be implemented in the European and U.S. versions of the midsize SUV and these should arrive in the months to come. As a reminder, the Sorento starts at $25,800 MSRP in the United States and can be had depending on trim with a choice of three engines: naturally aspirated 2.4-liter with 185 hp, turbocharged 2.0-liter rated at 240 hp, and a naturally aspirated 3.3-liter V6 developing 290 hp.

The most expensive of the bunch is the SX Limited with the six-cylinder engine from $44,400 MSRP before adding any options. Should you want all-wheel drive, it will set you back an extra $1,800.

