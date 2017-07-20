Kia unveiled the third-generation Sorento roughly three years ago and now time has come for a mid-cycle refresh in its domestic market South Korea. The changes are quite subtle and include slightly updated headlights now benefiting from full-LED technology. These are accompanied by mildly modified fog lights (or “ice cube” lights as Kia likes to call them), also using light-emitting diodes. Some minor tweaks to the bumper and wider chrome fins for the grille round off the novelties at the front.

Moving at the back, there are dual more angular chrome exhaust finishers, repositioned reflectors (now sitting higher) and a revised appearance for the LED taillights that sort of remind us of the Audi Q5. Elsewhere, Kia has a new pair of running boards as well as shiny set of 19-inch alloy wheels with a curved multi-spoke design.

Things get more interesting inside the cabin where the first thing you’ll probably notice is the steering wheel with a square center and a round indentation. The 2018 Sorento now has Kia’s latest and greatest infotainment system together with a discreetly altered gearshift. Extra safety and assistance kit and a new tan color for the leather upholstery complete the package.

Expect a similar array of upgrades to be implemented in the European and U.S. versions of the midsize SUV and these should arrive in the months to come. As a reminder, the Sorento starts at $25,800 MSRP in the United States and can be had depending on trim with a choice of three engines: naturally aspirated 2.4-liter with 185 hp, turbocharged 2.0-liter rated at 240 hp, and a naturally aspirated 3.3-liter V6 developing 290 hp.

The most expensive of the bunch is the SX Limited with the six-cylinder engine from $44,400 MSRP before adding any options. Should you want all-wheel drive, it will set you back an extra $1,800.

Source: Kia South Korea