With the exception of the monster GT2 RS, there’s nothing above the Turbo S Exclusive Series in Porsche’s massive 911 lineup when it comes to power. Its biturbo 3.8-liter engine pushes out a monstrous 607 hp (446 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque, yet Edo Competition has found a way to squeeze more muscle from the flat-six. Packing a mighty 675 hp (496 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), the heavily modified “Blue Arrow” is billed as being the fastest 991 Turbo S of them all.

How fast you ask? To find out the car’s top speed, the tuner took it to the High Speed Oval ATP Papenburg in Germany where it reached an impressive 344.18 kph (213.86 mph). Auto Bild then drove the car on the Lausitzring circuit to verify the velocity, and that it did as the maximum speed was confirmed. That makes it faster than the aforementioned Turbo S Exclusive Series, which can “only” do 205 mph (330 kph).

It’s not only faster, but quicker as well. 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) takes 2.7 seconds, or two tenths of a second sooner than Porsche’s top dog Turbo S. Blink and you’ll miss it. 8.6 seconds are necessary until 124 mph (200 kph), a full second less than the Exclusive Series. It needs just 23.4 seconds to get from a standstill to 186 mph (300 kph).

The Blue Arrow is based on the facelifted 911 Turbo S and is able to push out more power thanks to a new engine control unit and optimized software. Interestingly, Edo Competition says the six-cylinder engine is actually a whopping 60 kilograms (132 pounds) lighter. 20-inch forged wheels and a -30mm lowered suspension have been installed as well, while the front carbon fiber hood is derived from that of the GT3 RS.

You will have to give the tuner a call to find out the car’s price tag. For reference, a standard Turbo S kicks off from €205,133 in homeland Germany whereas in the U.S. it starts at $190,700. The Exclusive Series is limited to 500 units and Porsche is asking €259,992 in Deutschland.

Still not impressed? Edo says it's already working on a stage two program...

Source: Edo Competition