Another day, another Toyota Supra spy material. We’ve been talking a lot about the successor of the legendary sports car lately and, obviously, the development process continues. This time a prototype of the car was spied testing on the Nurburgring, where the Japanese manufacturer spends a lot of time with the car in the last couple of months.

While this video gives us a pretty good taste of the exhaust sound of the car, the identity of the powertrain under the hood remains a mystery at this point. Different sources claim the 2018 Supra could use a hybrid system consisting of a four-cylinder turbo engine and an electric motor, but those are still unconfirmed rumors. Another possibility is a six-cylinder turbocharged gas unit from BMW, mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. One thing is for sure - the spied prototype has an automatic.

Another unsolved mystery is the debut date. According to a contract, Toyota and BMW will produce the Supra and the future Z4 replacement at Magna Steyr’s factory in Graz, Austria, starting in 2018. If the timeframe is correct, we could see the new Supra even before the year’s end or in early 2018 at the latest.

The premiere could actually be closer than expected, as a Japanese magazine recently reported a Supra concept will be revealed in October at the 2017 Tokyo Auto Show. The automaker will probably need at least a couple of months more to finish the production version, so our guess is the 2018 NAIAS in January next year. After all, Toyota revealed the FT-1 study in Detroit back in 2014, a concept that is serving as a base for the new Supra’s design.







In fact, Toyota still hasn’t officially confirmed the Supra moniker, but think of the new sports coupe as a spiritual successor of the legendary model. It will be the flagship sports car in the brand’s lineup.

Source: Supercarsfromeu