Following the introduction of the warm SQ5 at the beginning of the year, Audi is gearing up to unveil the top-of-the-range model. The RS Q5 could debut as early as September at the Frankfurt Motor Show and is expected to employ the very same newly developed biturbo V6 as the latest RS5 Coupe. If it will have identical technical specifications, the 2.9-liter engine will pump out 450 horsepower (331 kilowatts) and 600 Newton-meters (442 lb-ft) of torque.

Of course, with the RS Q5 to be significantly heavier than the RS5, it won’t be able to match its performance stats. The speedy coupe runs to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.9 seconds before topping out at an electronically limited 155 mph (250 kph). Opt for the dynamic package and Audi will be more than happy to loosen up the limiter to allow the car reach 174 mph (280 kph). The new performance SUV should be able to complete the sprint in fewer than five seconds and at least match the coupe’s standard 155-mph velocity considering the SQ5 already hits that speed.

Further down the line, Audi will likely bolster its RS SUV portfolio by adding a flagship RS Q8, but it won’t happen until towards the end of the decade considering the standard Q8 isn’t even out yet. It’s due in 2018. We’ll have to wait and see whether there will be an RS Q7 at some point or the peeps from Ingolstadt believe the torquetastic diesel-powered SQ7 is enough for most people.

Now, if only they’d focus on other body styles for the RS expansion. An RS5 Sportback would be quite alluring, but it’s only wishful thinking at this point. Elsewhere in Audi Sport’s RS family, rear-wheel-drive models might arrive sooner or later to complement today’s Quattro-equipped cars.

Note: Pictured below is the SQ5 from our recent First Drive.

Source: Auto Express