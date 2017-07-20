Holden says the new Commodore VXR acts as a replacement for the beloved SS, but with a V6 under its hood, some will say it’s more of successor for the SV6. Looking at the bigger picture, the new Commodore is considerably lighter than the old one, more aerodynamic, and comes with an AWD system receiving power through a quicker nine-speed automatic transmission.

The V6 engine in question is a naturally aspirated 3.6-liter mill with 235 kilowatts and 381 Newton meters of torque. Doing the conversion, we’re dealing with the same 310 horsepower and 282 pound-feet output as the Commodore VXR’s American cousin, the new Buick Regal GS. Sadly, there’s no word just yet regarding the juicy performance numbers.

Holden mentions the new Commodore VXR is more than just a rebadged Regal GS with the steering wheel on the right side as the sporty midsize model has been subjected to a local development program with more than 100,000 kilometers (62,137 miles) worth of tests to make sure it will be ready for Australian roads.

Brembo front brakes have been installed to match the added oomph coming from underneath the hood while the aforementioned AWD system benefits from torque vectoring wizardry as well as a dual-clutch rear differential. Only the flagship VXR version of the Commodore benefits from three driver-selectable modes to adjust the dampers, transmission, steering, and the “Twinster” all-paw setup.

Sales will kick off Down Under from early 2018 when the sedan, wagon, and the rugged Tourer will hit the market as well.

While the Commodore VXR and the Regal GS are both rocking a V6, the new Opel Insignia GSi and its British counterpart, the Insignia VXR, will be “victims” of the downsizing trend that’s going on in Europe. Instead, the cars will use a turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder unit with 260 hp (191 kW) and a peak torque of 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). Rather than getting the nine-speed auto of its American and Aussie relatives, the Insignias come with an eight-speed ‘box.

The Insignia duo will go on sale in Europe towards the end of the year after its public debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The Buick Regal GS will hit dealerships in the U.S. at the beginning of 2018.

Below is a video showing the Regal GS.

Source: Holden



