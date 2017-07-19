Not only is C for cookie, it's also for Chrysler.

Chrysler’s new marketing campaign for the Pacifica aims to lure kids and adults to the new minivan by selling to the whole family at once. The automaker is starting a promotional deal with Sesame Street that puts the popular puppets into the new model.
 

Chrysler Pacifica Sesame Street


The Sesame Street characters will appear in digital and television spots for the Pacifica, and the campaign will start with a four-part online video series. Six more clips will follow later.

The initial clips’ tone is weird, though, because the intended audience is hard to figure out. In the spots, the puppets show off the Pacifica’s features, like the automated parallel parking, rear entertainment system, and many of the infotainment features. However, it’s hard to imagine little kids finding any of this interesting. Do they really care about the ability to check the weather forecast?  Meanwhile, parents are watching a four-part commercial where children’s characters try to sell them a new car. All we can think of is the puppeteers crammed out of view in the minivan. 

The first video is embedded above, and you can watch the other three parts below.

 


Chrysler introduced the Pacifica minivan for the 2017 model year. The received major awards like a Top Safety Pick+ honor from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and was one of Wards 10 Best Interiors. There are six available trims, and the range-topping Limited version comes with standard amenities like HID headlights, a panoramic sunroof, Nappa leather seats, navigation, and an on-board vacuum. Buyers who want better economy can opt for the Pacifica Hybrid, which is actually a plug-in, that can go 33 miles (53 kilometers) solely on electric power and gets 32 miles per gallon combined – versus 22 mpg combined from the non-electrified model.

Source: Chrysler

