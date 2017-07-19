Hide press release Show press release

CHRYSLER BRAND ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP AND SUPPORT OF 'SESAME STREET'



17/07/17



Partnership to Include Digital and Television Sponsorship and Online Video Series, Launching on Monday, July 17, Across Chrysler Brand’s Digital and Social Channels



July 17, 2017 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - Chrysler today announced that it is now a proud sponsor and supporter of "Sesame Street," a commitment that includes supporting the show on PBS and new original content on Chrysler’s digital platforms.

"'Sesame Street' has a powerful connection with families and this partnership allows the Chrysler brand to support their work around the world," said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. "As a trusted family brand, we were looking for a like-minded partner who possessed a thoughtful and engaging approach. With our all-new Chrysler Pacifica minivan, we wanted to help educate parents about its unprecedented 115 safety, security and technology innovations – and who better than 'Sesame Street,' which has been reaching and educating families for almost 50 years."



“Partnering with Chrysler will help us extend our reach in new and creative ways, and support Sesame Workshop's nonprofit mission to help kids grow smarter, stronger and kinder," said Steve Youngwood, Chief Operating Officer of Sesame Workshop. “We’re thrilled to work with a brand that stands for a deep commitment to families and children.”



In addition to sponsoring the show on PBS, Chrysler is creating a multimedia campaign that will pair Sesame characters and the Chrysler Pacifica and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid in 10 co-branded videos for parents that will launch on Monday, July 17 across the brand’s digital and social channels, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The first four videos, which can be viewed now on Chrysler’s YouTube channel, take viewers on an unexpected ride as the Muppets play “Listen, Drive, Surprise!,” a new game show hosted by Guy Smiley.

The campaign was created and produced in partnership with Mediabrands Society, the social AOR for FCA US LLC.



About the Chrysler Pacifica and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid



The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica reinvents the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the all-new Uconnect Theater rear seat entertainment system, and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica is a no-compromises minivan ideally suited for today's families and has earned its spot as the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017.

The all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica reinvents the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative hybrid powertrain. It’s the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves 84 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode and 33 miles of all-electric range. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the all-new Uconnect Theater rear seat entertainment system, and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid are no-compromise minivans ideally suited for today's families.



About Sesame Workshop



Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit media and educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We’re active in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically-funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit sesameworkshop.org.



About Chrysler Brand



The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology all at an extraordinary value since the company was founded in 1925.



Whether it is the family-room-on-wheels functionality of the all-new Chrysler Pacifica minivan, the groundbreaking, bold design of the Chrysler 300, or the simple elegance and extraordinary driving experience of the Chrysler 200, Chrysler brand vehicles reward the passion, creativity and sense of accomplishment of its owners. Beyond just exceptionally designed vehicles, the Chrysler brand has incorporated thoughtful features into all of its products, such as the innovative center console with pass through storage and sliding cup holders in the Chrysler 200, the industry-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system on the Chrysler Pacifica and the fuel-saving Fuel Saver Technology in the Chrysler 300.



The Chrysler brand's succession of innovative product introductions continues to solidify the brand's standing as the leader in design, engineering and value. The premium for the Chrysler brand is in the product, not the price.