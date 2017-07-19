Marvel continues to crank out one blockbuster superhero film after another. The latest installation to the already massive universe, Spider-Man: Homecoming, raked in $327.5 million at the box office and introduced us all to the new Audi A8 in the process.

Not one to be left out of the product endorsement shuffle, Lexus will hand over the keys of its new LC 500 sports car to the King of Wakanda in the upcoming film Black Panther. Lead actor Chadwick Boseman will be behind the wheel of the Japanese sports car when the movie hits theaters next year on February 16.







"Marvel continuously captures audiences through charismatic characters and inspiring stories — the ideal fit for Lexus’ mission to craft amazing, engaging experiences," said Brian Bolain general manager of Lexus marketing. "And the LC’s aggressive styling, high performance and agile handling are a perfect fit for the Black Panther’s quick, cat-like reflexes and superhuman feats. We’re excited to see the duo in action."

Together with the on-screen debut of the LC 500, Lexus and Marvel will team up to create an original graphic novel, with storytelling by writer Fabian Nicieza, and cover art by graphic artists Scott "Rahzzah" Wilson, and Szymon Kudranski. The novel will center around the balance between man and machine, featuring the Lexus LC 500, of course.

In case you forgot, the Lexus LC 500 comes with a 5.0-liter V8 and is good for 471 horsepower (351 kilowatts). Rumors suggest that a more powerful LC F version could make its debut later this year at the Tokyo Motor Show with as much as 600 hp (447 kW), but no official word has been given. The LC 500 starts at $92,000 in the U.S.

Source: Lexus



