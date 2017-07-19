Porsche has released pair of videos highlighting the process that takes the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series from a bare shell to a road-worthy limited-edition model.

The clip above showcases the Turbo S moving down the assembly line and gradually coming together. The process appears to be like any other 911, expect there are only 500 of these coming out of the factory.







The other video (below) highlights the time that goes into creating the Exclusive Series’ special 20-inch center-lock wheels, and it’s quite a process. A technician first paints the rim and spokes gold. After that coat dries, the wheels get a covering in black. A high-tech trick happens next because a laser burns off the dark paint to reveal the gold shade underneath. The result looks amazing, and the lengthy process explains a little of the Exclusive Series’ higher price.



Where the new GT2 RS highlights Porsche’s performance-oriented side, the Exclusive Series has the German brand demonstrating its understanding of luxury. The unique Golden Yellow Metallic paint with carbon fiber stripes makes an immediate visual impression. White and dark gray exteriors are also available for less ostentatious buyers. Black calipers with gold Porsche logos grip onto ceramic brake rotors.

Occupants nestle into 18-way sport seats that have two layers of perforated leather upholstery with yellow stripes and stitching. Look up and discover matching flourishes for the Alcantara headliner.

The Exclusive Series also features a 3.8-liter biturbo flat six with 607 horsepower (446 kilowatts) – 27 hp (20 kW) more than the standard Turbo S. It gets to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in less than three seconds. Porsche Active Suspension Management and Dynamic Chassis Control are also standard.

Buyers can accentuate their purchase by buying Porsche’s matching Exclusive Series watch for $11,000 and the matching leather luggage for $6,200.

Source: Porsche via YouTube, 2