Hide press release Show press release

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus LLC is Granted NHTSA Low Volume Manufacturer Status

18.07.2017: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus LLC, “SCG”, is very proud to announce that it is now a confirmed U.S. based Low Volume Manufacturer

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus LLC, “SCG”, is very proud to announce that it is now a confirmed U.S. based Low Volume Manufacturer by The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, “NHTSA”. SCG submitted its complete application to NHTSA together with all required supporting data on April 19, 2017.

NHTSA acknowledged delivery of SCG’s application. Regulation 24465, Paragraph 5 states, “LIMITATION AND PUBLIC NOTICE – The Secretary shall have 90 days to review and approve or deny a registration submitted under paragraph (2).

If the Secretary determines that any such registration submitted is incomplete, [which the Secretary did not determine within the required 90 days] the Secretary shall have an additional 30 days for review. Any registration not approved or denied within 90 days after initial submission, or 120 days if the registration submitted is incomplete, [which the application was not determined by the Secretary to be] shall be deemed approved.”

SCG submitted its application and 90 days passed, during which time we received no written denial of our request from the Secretary. Therefore, under Regulation 24465, Paragraph 5, SCG’s registration is deemed approved. This allows SCG to produce up to 325 turnkey cars a year in the U.S. that are exempt from some Federal Motor Vehicle and Emission regulations.

The cars produced by SCG under this NHTSA exemption will meet all Safety and Emission laws required to register them under State Law. This Legal Status will enable SCG to set up a manufacturing facility in the U.S. which will give business to U.S. suppliers and employ people in the U.S.

The first cars that SCG LLC will produce and offer for sale will be its SCG003S, SCG003CS and SCG003C.

SCG003S (Stradale) is a fully trimmed Road Legal GT Hypercar with the following preliminary specifications subject to change with customization:

Engine: Twin Turbo 4.4 Liter Reverse Flow V8

Max Power: >750HP

Max Torque: >590 FT LBS

Gearbox: 7 Speed Electro-Hydraulically Actuated Dual Disk Clutch Paddle Shift Operated.

Chassis: Carbon Fiber Chassis

Suspension: Front and Rear Double Wishbone Push Rod and Rocker Operated Adjustable Dampers

Brakes: Brembo Carbo-Ceramic

Weight: <2866 LBS

Acceleration: 0-60 MPH <2.9 seconds

VMax: >217 MPH

Mechanical Grip: >2.0G

Net Downforce at 155 MPH: >1550 LBS

SCG003CS (Competizione Stradale) will be trimmed closer to our pure Competition Model SCG003C but will still be fully road legal with similar specifications to our SCG003S. The First Road Registered example of SCG003CS will be displayed at The Quail Motorsports Gathering on August 18, 2017.

SCG003C is our non-road legal race car that took the Pole and finished First in Class at the 2017 24 Hours of Nurburgring and ran a 6:33 Nordschleife Lap.

SCG can also provide full Worldwide Race Support at many races throughout the World for our SCG003C up to and including full entry in The 24 Hours of Nurburgring and its support races with luxury lounges and accommodations for owners and their guests. An SCG003C owner has a real chance to win the N24 and then either continue racing their C as a Team Owner or in some cases as a co-driver.

Our S, CS, and C are priced at 2 Million USD ex works in New York. Our first run of 2018 Model year SCG’s will be about 4-6 cars and our 2019 run will be about 8-10 cars. We will likely sell out our productive capacity very soon.