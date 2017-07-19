The first road-registered SCG003CS will premiere during Monterey Car Week.
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has cleared the last hurdle keeping its hypercars off American roads because the boutique American automaker now has Low Volume Manufacturer status from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The designation lets SCG build up to 325 vehicles a year. Prices for these exclusive vehicles will start at $2 million.
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus offers its hypercar in three variants. The SCG003S (Stradale) is the street-tuned version; the SCG003C (Competizione) is the track-only, racing derivative; and the SCG003CS (Competizione Stradale) is the hardcore competition model with tweaks for making legal to drive on the road. The first road-registered CS will premiere at the Quail Motorsports Gathering on August 18, 2017, during Monterey Car Week.
While SCG can build up to 325 vehicles per year, the firm intends to put far fewer hypercars on the road. The company expects to produce four to six examples of the SCG003 for the 2018 model year and make eight to 10 of them next year.
The SCG003S will come with a biturbo 4.4-liter V8 making over 750 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque and a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The company estimates that the hypercar reaches 60 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in less than 2.9 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 217 miles per hour. A carbon fiber chassis lets the vehicle weigh less than 2,866 pounds.
The SCG003C race car (above) opts for a Honda-sourced biturbo 3.5-liter V6. Competition balance of performance gives it an output around 500 hp, and the high-downforce bodywork lets the coupe pull 2.5g in corners. The model has already proven itself with a class win in the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring. SCG estimates the racer would cover the Nordschleife in 6 minutes and 33 seconds, which indicates the street version could be the quickest production vehicle ever around the Green Hell.
Source: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus