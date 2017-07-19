A 2.0-liter turbo engine with 260 hp, no V6 for Europe.

Well, that was fast. Earlier today Opel’s Vice President of Design, Mark Adams, confirmed the GSi badge will be returning to a model of the German manufacturer, releasing a teaser image with a red car. Our first guess was an Astra GSi, but it turns out the brand has prepared an even bigger surprise than we expected – a sporty Insignia GSi, which is “sharper, more precise, even more efficient” than the standard model.

Think of it not as a full-blown, high-performance variant, but as a “warm” derivative with design, suspension, brakes, and interior upgrades. More aggressive bumpers with larger air intakes, eye-catching 20-inch wheels, stylish rear spoiler, red brake calipers, and sporty side skirts should make it easy to distinguish it from the standard five-door Insignia Grand Sport.

Opel compares the new Insignia GSi with the previous generation Insignia OPC, saying the new car is actually faster around the Nurburgring without specifying the exact lap time. This is possible despite the fact that the current range-topper in the Insignia range has less power than the OPC it replaces and a smaller, 260-horsepower (194-kilowatt) four-cylinder turbo engine compared to the previous V6.

According to the manufacturer, the GSi is about 353 pounds (160 kilograms) lighter that the OPC, sits lower to the ground, has a lower center of gravity, and much more grip thanks to an all-wheel drive system with torque vectoring.

2017 Opel Insignia GSi
“The new Insignia GSi is clearly quicker over one lap of the Nürburgring-Nordschleife than the more powerful Insignia OPC of the previous generation” Director Performance Cars amd Motorsport, Volker Strycek, confirmed. “It is this combination of low weight – especially on the front axle – low center of gravity, easy handling, high power over a wide rpm-band and best traction which makes the GSi so fast.”

Inside the cabin, the new Insignia GSi features state-of-the-art sports seats with improved lateral support as well as long-distance comfort, Opel promises. Just like in the higher trim levels for the standard Insignia, the front seats offer ventilation, heating, massage and adjustable side bolsters. When specifying the car, customers will be able to choose from two leather upholsteries, each decorated with a GSi emblem and created especially for the model.

The first show appearance of the car is scheduled for the Frankfurt Motor Show in mid-September, followed by a market launch a month later. A powerful diesel engine will be introduced for the car next year.

Source: Opel

