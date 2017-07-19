After 38 years on the market.

Mercedes-Benz only just pulled the covers off the first-ever X-Class pickup, yet it is already celebrating a production milestone for another true offroad vehicle in its lineup. The 300,000th example of the legendary G-Class has rolled of Magna Steyr’s production line in Graz, Austria. The anniversary vehicle is a blue G500 with black leather seats and contrasting white stitching. And our Managing Editor Steven Ewing is already in love with it.

But this exact G-Class is special not only because it’s the 300,000th G-Class, but also because it was in part designed by fans of the boxy SUV from all over the world, who voted for their favorite specification via the model’s official Facebook page. The winning combination features the Off-Road package, which includes black 16-inch wheels with all-terrain tires and a robust roof rack.

“The G-Class has been produced by Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria, on behalf of Mercedes-Benz since 1979. Today our off-road icon is more successful than ever. The production of 300,000 G-Class models is an impressive milestone. The team which has contributed substantially to this success includes employees who have been part of the story of the G-Class for 38 years. We have enjoyed decades of successful cooperation with Magna Steyr in the production of the G-Class,” Dr Gunnar Güthenke, head of the offroad product group at Mercedes-Benz, commented during the celebrations of the milestone.

300,000th Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Assembled on just a single production line, the G-Class hit record levels of sales last year with almost 20,000 units delivered to customers. The offroader has achieved sales record every year since 2012.

“The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is the ultimate off-roader. Thanks to a process of continual evolution today, as in the past, the G-Class boasts the latest state-of-the-art technology and more,” Güthenke adds.

