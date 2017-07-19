Hide press release Show press release

The legendary G-Class has been built on behalf of Mercedes-Benz at Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria, since 1979.

Dr Gunnar Güthenke, head of the off-road product group at Mercedes-Benz: “The G-Class is the ultimate off-roader and is an icon among off-road vehicles.”

Stuttgart / Graz, Austria – The 300,000th vehicle of the legendary G-Class has rolled off the production line at Magna Steyr in Graz, 200 km in the south of the Austrian capital Vienna. The record vehicle is a Mercedes-Benz G500 in the colour designo mauritius blue metallic with black leather seats and contrasting white stitching (fuel consumption combined: 12.3 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 289 g/km). The legendary off-road qualities and adventurer character of the G-Class are enhanced by the Off-Road package including black 16-inch wheels with all-terrain tyres and a robust roof rack. This winning combination was selected by fans of the G-Class from all over the world, who voted for their favourite specification via the official Facebook page of the G-Class (http://www.facebook.com/MercedesBenzGClass). During the next few months the anniversary vehicle will be on display on social media networks. The future adventures of the 300,000th G-Class can be followed via#Gventure300K.

“The G-Class has been produced by Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria, on behalf of Mercedes-Benz since 1979. Today our off-road icon is more successful than ever. The production of 300,000 G-Class models is an impressive milestone. The team which has contributed substantially to this success includes employees who have been part of the story of the G-Class for 38 years. We have enjoyed decades of successful cooperation with Magna Steyr in the production of the G-Class,” explains Dr Gunnar Güthenke, head of the off-road product group at Mercedes-Benz.

Sales of the G-Class have grown continually since 2009. Thanks to the strong growth rates, the forefather of the SUV, the G-Class, achieved a new sales record in 2016 with almost 20,000 units being sold within a year. The G-Class has achieved a new sales record every year since 2012.

Development of an off-road icon

The development of the G-Class started in 1972 with a cooperation agreement between the former Daimler-Benz AG (today Daimler AG) and Steyr-Daimler-Puch (today Magna Steyr) in Graz, Austria. In 1975 the decision was made to commence series production of the G-Class. At the same time it was agreed to construct a new plant in Graz, where the vehicles have been manufactured ever since, mainly built by hand. The production of the G-Class started on 1 February 1979. In some countries, for example Switzerland and Austria, the G-Class was also sold up until end of the year 1999 under the brand name Puch. In the manufactory in Graz, the vehicles are assembled on just a single production line.