BMW is currently developing three vehicles which will be part of the upcoming 8 Series family – the regular 8 Series, the range-topping M8, and the M8 GTE race car for FIA’s WEC series. Back in May this year, the manufacturer told us it “can’t reveal any pictures yet,” but “the BMW M8 GTE will look spectacular.” And, judging by the first official teaser sketch of the vehicle released through Facebook, BMW Motorsports director Jens Marquardt was completely right.

However, there’s not much we can learn from this image. The car features sleek silhouette with short overhangs and massive air intakes in the front bumper. Long hood, big wing gills, side skirts, and a fixed rear wing complete the package.





“The 2017 FIA WEC is in full swing, but we are already gearing up for next season. Here's an appetizer for our all-new BMW M8 GTE. More to come soon,” promises BMW Motorsport.



The GTE Pro field is set to be a busy one in WEC next year, as BMW will be joining existing manufacturers Ford, Ferrari, Porsche, and Aston Martin in having a full factory entry. The Bavarian team is working in cooperation with former DTM squad MTEK on the M8 GTE, based, naturally, on the future production BMW M8.







“Starting with the 2018 season, we want to further expand our activities in GT racing and compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship, as well as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship," Marquardt said earlier this year. "This obviously also includes our return to Le Mans, which we are particularly looking forward to. The way the WEC has developed so well makes us confident that there is a big future for GT racing.”

The race debut of the all-new BMW M8 GTE is scheduled for the Daytona 24 Hours in January 2018.

Source: BMW on Facebook via BMW Blog