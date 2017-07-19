Mercedes-Benz is issuing a voluntary recall for more than three million diesel vehicles in Europe. The campaign could be best described as a preventive measure against potential emissions scandal, similar to Volkswagen’s Dieselgate.

Basically, the German manufacturer will inspect nearly every modern diesel model it has on the road. According to an official statement by Mercedes, the recall will cost the automaker about €220 million (roughly $255 million) and will involve, naturally, no costs for the customers.







Since March this year, Mercedes has been notifying owners of compact-class cars and the V-Class people carrier, equipped with a diesel engine. A total of about 250,000 vehicles were affected by the previous campaign and the new is described as an expansion to the existing one.

“The public debate about diesel engines is creating uncertainty – especially for our customers,” said Mercedes-Benz chief, Dieter Zetsche. “We have therefore decided on additional measures to reassure drivers of diesel cars and to strengthen confidence in diesel technology.”







The Stuttgart-based marque explains it will optimize the work of most of its Euro 5 and Euro 6 diesels through software patch. No complex component fix is planned so far, as the engineers of the company are simply “making use of latest knowledge gained during the development of the new family of diesel engines.” Mercedes isn’t admitting to any wrongdoing to justify the recall.

“This is finally a proactive move to put something on the table and a solid attempt at getting out in front of the debate,” Juergen Pieper, a Frankfurt-based analyst with Bankhaus Metzler, told Bloomberg. Daimler says it is “making a significant contribution to the reduction of nitrogen-oxide emissions from diesel vehicles in European inner cities."

Source: Mercedes-Benz via Bloomberg