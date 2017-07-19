After months of leaked photos and information, the new 2018 Buick Regal GS is finally official. The bad news is there are no real surprises to report – the leaked information was pretty much spot-on. The good news is, well, the information was pretty much spot on. That means Buick is giving us an all-wheel drive, five-door runabout with sexy styling, luxurious appointments, and a taste of performance.

The taste comes from a 3.6-liter naturally-aspirated V6 making 310 horsepower and 282 pound-feet of twist. If we’re honest, we were hoping for a bit more – that’s the same output you’ll find in the larger LaCrosse, and the 3.6-liter mill already makes 335 hp in the Chevrolet Camaro. Still, it’s a significant step up from the previous turbocharged GS, and while we aren’t expecting neck-snapping acceleration, it should help make for a lively drive. And with integrated auto start/stop and cylinder deactivation, it has the potential to be on the frugal side as well.

Engine performance will be aided by Buick’s new nine-speed automatic transmission, mated to an intelligent AWD system with an active twin clutch that the manufacturer says will precisely shuffle power between the front and rear wheels for optimum performance. Providing further assistance on that is Buick’s Interactive Drive Control system, which is standard on all GS models and includes three driver-selectable modes – standard, Sport, or GS – to deliver varying degrees of fun or refinement. To that effect, the system utilizes the manufacturer’s second-generation Continuous Damping Control, which can adjust suspension damping as much as 500 times per second.

Inside, the Regal GS is fitted with exclusive performance seats that have heating/cooling and massaging functions, as well as adjustable bolsters and thigh support. It also gets a sport steering wheel with a flat bottom, metal pedals, and an optional head-up display. Most features are controlled through a comprehensive infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, with vital information communicated to the driver through an 8-inch reconfigurable instrument cluster. Compatibility with Android Auto and Apple Carplay is standard, and a full host of driver assists are optional, including lane assist, auto braking, and adaptive cruise control.

Outside, the GS Sportback gains unique front and rear fascias with side skirts, a rear spoiler, and tasteful GS badging. Yes, it’s basically a redressed Opel Insignia but the styling works – the GS is quite the looker, especially with its standard 19-inch wheels and standard red Brembo brakes up front. We’re disappointed, however, to find LED headlights as optional equipment instead of standard.







With a base price of $39,990, the Regal GS Sportback costs $15,000 more than the base Regal, and $10,000 more than the TourX – Buick’s first station wagon since the body-on-frame Roadmaster over 20 years ago. It’s also a $2,500 bump up from the current GS, though we’ll admit the new look and extra power could be worth the premium. That question will be answered after some time behind the wheel.

Source: Buick