The new Chevy Equinox made its debut last September, and with it came a 400-pound (181-kilogram) diet, a fresh new facelift, and for the first time ever, a diesel option. Now we know exactly how much that diesel option will set buyers back.

According to CarsDirect by way of Chevy, the 2018 Equinox LT Diesel comes with an asking price $31,435 including destination. That makes it $1,345 more expensive than the equivalent gas-powered LT with the 2.0-liter engine, and $3,740 more expensive than the 1.5-liter turbocharged engine.

At that price you get 17-inch aluminum wheels, cloth seats, and a seven-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For an extra $2,395, you can have the Sun and Infotainment Package, which includes things like a larger eight-inch system, multiple USB ports, and a power sunroof.







For $33,390, buyers can opt for a more well-equipped Premier Diesel, which is actually $600 cheaper than the gas equivalent. It comes with 18-inch wheels, leather seats, and an eight-inch touchscreen with dual-zone climate control. For an extra $1,750, you can even tack on all-wheel drive.

No matter which trim you do decide, all versions of the Chevy Equinox Diesel will come with the same 1.6-liter turbocharged engine producing 137 horsepower (102 kilowatts) and 240 pound-feet (325 Newton-meters) of torque. The powertrain is paired to a standard six-speed manual gearbox, and mpg is rated at 32 city and 40 highway. Both the LT and Premier trims come standard with blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and rear park assist.

The new gas-powered Equinox is already available, while the diesel option will make its way to dealerships likely in a few weeks.

Source: CarsDirect

