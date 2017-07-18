Here’s our first look at the next high-performance crossover from the folks in Stuttgart. This would appear to be the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 AMG, identified by the menacing black wheels shod with massive rubber underpinning the four-door coupe body. We say 2020 because the plebian GLE 63 is getting a makeover for 2019, which we’ve seen in previous spy shots.

The new GLE will be a bit bigger than the current model and sport a more rounded shape similar to the smaller GLC-Class. There are wider headlamps up front, and the wheelbase certainly appears to be stretched thanks to the new MRA platform it will be riding on. The AMG model pictured here obviously adds a bit more muscle to the design with a unique grille and front fascia, and possibly some extra flare to the fenders though the camo print on the body does a good job of hiding such cues.

Inside, the GLE is expected to have the glass cockpit found in the automaker’s latest batch of sedans. Despite the slightly larger design, the GLE is not expected to add a third row of seats. What will be added is horsepower, especially for the AMG model. Expect a twin-turbo V8 making well over 500 horsepower, or possibly a mild hybrid system. Managing that power will be a thoroughly retuned suspension that gives this performance crossover a noticeably lower ride height compared to the standard model.

We expect Mercedes-Benz to launch the new GLE-Class next year as a 2019 model. As is usually the case with AMG, the performance version will follow several months later, with a debut in 2019 for the 2020 model year.

Source: Automedia