Lexus only built 500 examples of the LFA supercar, and the Japanese sports coupe has become a hot commodity on the second-hand market. Pristine examples can go for significantly more than the original price of $375,000 in the United States. As an example, check out this gorgeous Pearl Brown LFA that’s on James Edition for $645,000. According to the seller, it’s the only one in this luscious bronze color.



With just 1,074 miles on it, the sonorous 4.8-liter V10 has barely had an opportunity to sing. The powerplant pumps out 552 horsepower (412 kilowatts) at 8,700 rpm and 354 pound-feet (480 Newton-meters) of torque. A six-speed automated sequential gearbox handles routing the muscle to the rear wheels. According to Lexus, the LFA could reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 3.6 seconds and hit a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph).

This LFA is number 95 of the 500-car production run, and the Pearl Brown exterior fits its lines perfectly. The color softens some of the vehicle’s angular lines and makes them look more curvaceous. Inside, orange leather matches well with the bronze body.







Currently in the United Arab Emirates, the seller says this is an American-spec car. So it was likely exported to the UAE after the original delivery in the U.S.

The standard LFA was a potent supercar, but Lexus also offered it with a $70,000 Nürburgring Package. The upgrades included a 562-hp (419-kW) version of the V10, quicker-shifting gearbox, additional carbon fiber body parts, and a retuned suspension that dropped the ride height by 0.4 inches (1 centimeter). The tweaks let the coupe cover the Green Hell in 7 minutes and 14.64 seconds. The package also came with driving instruction at the Nürburgring and a one-year pass for lapping the famous Nordschleife.







After LFA production ended in December 2012, Lexus went without a true halo model for several years. The new LC500 now takes over the roll. Rather than a supercar to challenge Ferrari or Lamborghini, the LC is a sporty grand tourer. With prices starting at a much more affordable $92,995 and no limit on the production numbers, don’t expect the new coupe to be nearly as collectible as the LFA. You might actually see a few units of the LC500 in daily traffic, though.

Source: James Edition