For some time now, Lotus has been teasing a new model on Facebook ahead of a full reveal scheduled to take place later this week. While the three images published so far have not been accompanied by captions disclosing the identity of the car in question, we could be looking at an Evora judging by the design of the black 19-inch alloy wheels.

The automaker form Norfolk has made the promise to introduce the Evora 400 Roadster in 2017, so this might be it. The design of the rear bumper seems to indicate this is indeed based on the Evora, but with a more extensive use of carbon fiber. One could speculate the droptop will go through a carbon fiber diet in order the offset the added weight brought by the roof’s increased complexity.

A plausible scenario is that we’re dealing with a droptop version of the Evora Sport 410 (pictured above), which is a more powerful and lighter version of the Evora 400 coupe. If that’s correct, the new convertible from Lotus should have the same supercharged 3.5-liter V6 engine with 410 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 420 Newton-meters (310 pound-feet) of torque at 3,500 rpm.

The fixed roof Evora Sport 410 needs 3.9 seconds until 60 mph (96 kph) regardless if you go for the manual and automatic. It tops out at 190 mph (305 kph) when equipped with the six-speed manual ‘box whereas the auto model will reach a lower 174 mph (280 kph). If you care more about acceleration rather than maximum speed, the six-speed automatic model is the way to go as it is a tenth of a second quicker in the sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) than the coupe.

While the coupe has a dry weight of 1,280 kilograms (2,821 pounds) with the manual and 1,291 kg (2,846 lbs) with the automatic, the convertible will likely be heavier. As a consequence, it probably won’t be able to match those performance numbers – that is if we’re actually seeing sections of the Evora Sport 410 cabrio.

We will know what’s what very soon.

Source: Lotus