Stefano Bennato, representing Italy, has won the public vote and has become Europe’s best Jeeper at Camp Jeep 2017. To earn the label "Jeeper" you need to be among the most hardcore of Jeep owners.

You don’t win such a title with your average Jeep. Stefano’s heavily customized Wrangler pickup has to be one of the world’s ultimate off road vehicles. He admits that it is far from standard, but the changes he has made make his Wrangler more exciting. Huge mud churning tires protrude from this Jeep giving it that much needed ground clearance for climbing obstacles On the odd occasion that the Wrangler might become stuck, a heavy-duty winch is also equipped.

Bennato narrowly beat the UK’s top Jeeper, Stewart Harding, who’s rugged orange Wrangler proved to be a real fan favorite. It was very close right up to the final moments of voting, but the director of the UK Jeep Owners Club had to settle for second. We are sure Stewart and his mighty V6 Jeep Wrangler will be back next year.

Camp Jeep 2017 took place in Germany with Jeep owners from all over the world in attendance. Like-minded Jeepers had the opportunity to get muddy in their own 4x4s as well as try the new Jeep Compass.

Well done to each nations finalist for representing their country, and congratulations to Stefano Bennato for taking overall victory!