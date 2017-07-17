Mixing classic and modern design cues is a difficult balancing act because going too far yields ugly results – see the 2002 Ford Thunderbird and Chevrolet SSR as examples for how to bungle this aesthetic. However, Vossen Wheels gets things right with its LC-103 forged units that look like an updated version of the Lamborghini Countach’s phone dial wheels. Bolt a set of them to a Huracán, like in these photos, and they highlight the stylistic elements from the iconic Lambo in the supercar maker’s modern machine.



The LC-103 wheels start at $1,300 each. They use a single-piece monoblock forged construction and feature five round holes with polished interior details. The pieces are available in 48 colors and in sizes from 19 inches to 24 inches, plus widths as large as 12.5 inches.

Vossen parts evoke the wheels on the Countach without exactly copying them. The holes in Lambo’s components were smaller and lacked the extra polished details around them. The original units also appeared to have a deeper dish in the rear than the new ones. Take a good look at the Countach's classic design in the gallery below.







Despite these little changes, Vossen’s LC-103 wheels still pack enough cues to evoke the Countach in the mind of any enthusiast with a thing for 1980s supercars. The only problem with them is that it’s hard to imagine these wheels on anything but a Lamborghini. The company’s design still uses the Countach’s sharp-edged aesthetic that dates back to the 1970s. These parts might not be the right match for a supercar without that legacy. It’s hard to imagine them on an Acura NSX, for example.

