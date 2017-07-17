The matt finish has been a fixture in the aftermarket community for a number of years – you've likely seen it on vehicle from a Honda to a Lamborghini. BMW was one of the first manufacturers to offer it from the factory with their Frozen M3 in 2013. Now Toyota is getting in on the matte game with the new C-HR and 86 sports car.

An exclusive option as part of the "Style Selection" equipment line, C-HR buyers in Europe can choose between four unique matte finishes. The colors include Metalstream Gray Metallic, Titanium Blue Metallic, Nova White Metallic, and Marlingrau Metallic. All of aforementioned the colors are available in two unique matte finishes, and can be had for just $2,122 (€1,850) on top of the base MSRP.







Separate from the body, the A and C pillars, side mirrors, roof, and rear spoiler come standard with an accenting onyx black contrast lacquer. A contrasting matte finish on all of those body panels can be had for another $160 (€140).

The 86 – GT86 in Europe – comes available in six unique matte finishes, including Coffee Brown Matte, Bold Black Matte, Metal Gray Matte, Ice Silver Matte, Frosted Blue Matte, and Mamba Green Matte. The finish on the coupe is a bit more expensive than the SUV at $2,168 (€1,890), and the rear spoiler can be finished in the same color for an extra $137 (€120).

Toyota recommends a Furious Black Metallic foil finish (for $676/€590) for the best contrast of the non-finished surfaces, which includes the door opening area, door fold, and engine compartment. The custom finish is only available to buyers in Europe at the moment, but the C-HR can be had for as little as $23,460 here in the U.S., while the more expensive Toyota 86 sports car starts at $26,255.

Source: Toyota



