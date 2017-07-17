We’ve seen the spy shots and read the knowledge nugget about its engine, and now time has come to have a look at the 2018 Buick Regal GS in all of its official splendor. It’s the Chinese version of the sporty midsize sedan, but logic tells us the American version will be borderline identical considering the lesser models of the Regal look just about the same in both countries.

For the moment we only have one shot of the exterior showing what those prototypes have been hiding all this time underneath the camouflage. The sportier bumper hosts a pair of large air vents while above resides the modified grille with a mesh pattern as opposed to the vertical fins of the standard Regal and the Tourx wagon.

It also gets a pair of chunkier side skirts and large black alloy wheels backed by contrasting red Brembo brake calipers. While there’s no view from the rear, those spy shots have shown bigger trapezoidal exhaust tips to denote it’s not a run-of-the-mill Regal. A more aggressive bumper is also on the agenda, but nothing to write home about.

There’s not much to say when it comes to the predominantly black interior as very few changes have been made. The steering wheel with perforated leather appears to be a tad different than what the other Regal models have, while the red stitching and the sporty pedals will probably be reserved to the GS. The faux carbon fiber trim on the door panels seems to be new as well, though it won’t make you rush over to your local Buick dealer and buy the car.

The biggest change is hiding underneath the hood where the U.S.-spec Regal GS will rock a V6 engine with an “estimated 310 horsepower” as per Buick’s own B Magazine. As a reminder, the 2018 Holden Commodore for Australia will have a naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V6 with 308 horsepower (230 kilowatts) and 273 pound-feet (370 Newton-meters) of torque.

While the U.S. Regal GS and the Aussie Commodore will have a six-cylinder engine, it’s going to be a different story in Europe with the Opel / Vauxhall Insignia OPC as on the old continent it will downsize to a four-banger. The manufacturer from Rüsselsheim has already said the Insignia will not receive a six-cylinder engine like its predecessor had.

That’s not necessarily bad news since an upgraded turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine will still have more than the 260 hp (191 kW) of today’s strongest Insignia. To make it worthy of the OPC badge, Opel’s engineers will probably squeeze at least 30-40 hp more hp, so look for somewhere in the region of at least 300 hp.

A full reveal of the CN-spec Regal GS should take place soon, while the equivalent U.S. model will likely debut shortly. It’s not known at this point when their cousin from Europe will be unveiled.

Photos: Buick