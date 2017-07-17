Rather than patiently waiting for Jeep to finally come out with the highly anticipated Wrangler pickup, one skilled guy decided to take matters into his own hands and just build a Jeep pickup truck himself. He took a 2015 Renegade and chopped off the rear doors to make room for a bed featuring a stowage compartment for the spare tire.

He didn’t stop there as the utilitarian Renegade now wears a retro-flavored finish as a nod to the Cherokee-based Comanche phased out a quarter of a century ago. It comes with a bespoke rear bumper necessary to accommodate the newly installed bed and sits on aftermarket wheels wrapped in chunky Toyo Open Country A/T tires.

For some reason, its creator has now decided to part ways with his special build and has the one-off Renegade pickup truck up for grabs on eBay. The current price stands at $20,100 after two bids, with a little over three days to go until the bidding closes.

It hasn’t been subjected to any changes in the engine compartment, so it’s powered by the same naturally aspirated 2.4-liter hooked up to a nine-speed automatic transmission channeling 180 hp and 175 lb-ft (237 Nm) of torque to both axles. The vehicle has been driven for only 16,800 miles (27,036 km) and is now in need of a new home.

If you’d rather buy a pickup truck straight from Jeep, the Wrangler-based ute is allegedly slated to arrive for the 2019 model year, but we will likely see it in the metal at some point in 2018. All of the spy shots so far have shown prototypes testing in the double cab configuration, but there might be a two-door version as well. Meanwhile, the regular all-new Wrangler is expected to debut in production guise in just several months from now.

Source: eBay