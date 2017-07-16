One of the most expensive cars ever made to come without a roof or a windscreen, the SLR Stirling Moss was an ultra-exclusive special edition of the already high-end SLR. It was a tribute not just to the iconic British race car driver, but also to the track-only triumphant 300 SLR of the mid-1950s. Only 75 cars were ever made and you had to own the “regular” SLR in order to even have the privilege of being considered by Mercedes. Now, a low-mileage example in pristine condition is for sale.

Built in 2009 like all the other 74 cars, this particular example was driven for a mere 295 miles (475 kilometers) and is finished in a Crystal Laurit Silver Metallic paint combined with a leather black and 300 SL Red interior. James Edition has the car for sale and mentions it’s located in Munich, Germany for anyone with pockets deep enough to own this rare gem. How deep? You’ll have to give them a call to find out the price tag, but we’re easily looking at a seven-figure number. They’ll throw in a fire extinguisher to make it worth your while. Joking aside, the car has been recently serviced, so it should be as good as new. Back in the day, it was available for £660,000 / €750,000 / $1,000,000.

To refresh your memory, the SLR Stirling Moss was actually based on the beefier 722 Edition with the upgraded supercharged V8 5.5-liter engine dialed to deliver 650 horsepower (480 kilowatts) and 600 pound-feet (820 Newton-meters) of torque. All that power was channeled to the rear wheels through a five-speed automatic transmission.

Chopping off the roof and getting rid of the windscreen allowed Mercedes’ engineers to shave off no less than 200 kilograms (440 pounds) compared to the standard SLR, thus bringing down the curb weight to 1,551 kg (3,419 lbs).

In terms of performance, Mercedes claimed the speedster would do the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in three and a half seconds en route to 217 mph (350 kph), which is not too shabby by today’s standards.

There are reasons enough to believe the SLR Stirling Moss will go down in history as one of the most spectacular cars ever made by Mercedes. And with only 75 ever made, prices will only go up in the future, so many people are seeing these cars purely as a smart investment.

