Sales of all gasoline-powered Audi A4 and A5 models in Europe have been banned. The ban affects the 3.0- and 2.0-liter TFSI variants, as well as the performance S4 and S5 models.

Here’s why this is happening. Actually, there are two reasons. The German premium automaker has made some software changes to the turbocharged V6 units which pulled them out of compliance. The motors are now above the officially quoted fuel consumption figures. Audi claims the software improvements aim to smooth out the power delivery in Automatic and Comfort modes, while the Dynamic mode brings better responsiveness.







The second reason is linked to the added mild hybrid system in the 2.0 TFSI engine which should provide a better rear-world fuel economy. However, while most manufacturers claim that the integrated starter-generator reduces fuel consumption by about 10 percent, Audi admits it actually adds about 0.2 liters per 100 kilometers in the European Union’s official New European Driving Cycle (NEDC).

“The 2.0-liter TFSI is a little bit different,” an Audi spokesman is quoted by Motoring. “The process of bureaucracy is the same one. It got a mild hybrid system and it has also changed the consumption by 0.2 and 0.3 liters per 100 km, something like that. It’s worse consumption. You don’t have the mild hybrid functioning on the test cycle. You don’t have the effect by just the standard consumption. As a customer you will have the effect and the benefit. It’s worse in the lab but better on the road.”

Currently, the manufacturer is still waiting for the German government officials to approve the changes and confirm the final fuel consumption figures. Until then, all other 27 members of the European Union will apply the stop-sale order. According to Audi, the process may take between six and eight weeks.

“If you have a change like that you have to tell the traffic authority to certify the process, which needs sometimes four to six weeks. Sometimes it needs two months and we are just in the middle of that process. In the moment you know about having the higher consumption, you need either to stop selling until you have published the new figures and you’re only allowed to sell them after the authorities publish it.”

Source: Audi via Motoring