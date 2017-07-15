Land Rovers have made a name for themselves thanks to their hardcore off-road chops, but this Series II built in 1958 takes things to a whole new level. It did not come straight from the factory with tracks instead of wheels as the vehicle was converted by James A. Cuthbertson of Biggar in Lanarkshire, Scotland. Fewer than 20 vehicles were ever made and it’s not known how many of them still exist today. Chances are this is one of the nicest surviving examples, if not the very best.

Cuthbertson developed a subframe to accommodate the tracks and then slapped on a Land Rover Series II on top of it. Driving those tracks are sprockets that have just about the same size as a conventional wheel. The off roader was also fitted with a husky crankshaft-driven power steering unit to make sure it would turn left and right.

It goes without saying the Cuthbertson Land Rover was not built but to be fast. With a top speed of a little over 20 mph (32 kph), it won’t take down any Nürburgring records that’s for sure. It was engineered to tackle even the most difficult terrains where conventional 4x4s of those days would fail. Interestingly, the modified Series II proved to be quite handy for the military during missions involving explosives clearing as it was much lighter than a tank.

This particular vehicle is actually for sale and comes from the first year of production. The reason why it’s in such a great condition is because it has been restored. Bonhams will have it up for grabs in September at the Goodwood Revival.

The auction house estimates it will fetch anywhere between £50,000 and £60,000 ($65,500 and $78,552). Spend a few thousand dollars more and you can buy a brand new $85,650 Range Rover, but it probably won’t save you in case the zombie apocalypse will break cover. You should survive with the Cuthbertson Land Rover Series II by stomping on the undead with those beefy tracks.

Source: Bonhams via Silodrome