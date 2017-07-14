Orange Fury is one of the three new colors available on the 2018 Ford Mustang – along with Kona Blue and Royal Crimson. To celebrate this orange Creamsicle-like color, Ford will team up with ice cream company Coolhaus for a limited edition ice cream sandwich that takes inspiration from the shade.



According to Ford, Coolhaus’s Orange Fury ice cream sandwich features “zesty orange-flavored ice cream” between two orange-icing-covered Vanilla Whoopies. The Mustang-branded wrapper is also edible thanks to potato wafer paper.

Keep an eye out for a Mustang-festooned ice cream truck in New York City over the weekend because Coolhaus will be driving around giving the Orang Fury sandwich out for free. They’ll also be available from the company’s story in Culver City, California.



The 2018 Mustang goes on sale this fall, and Ford says that the configurator launches on July 25. The refreshed model features a more aggressive look with a low, arching hood and slanted LED headlights. Both the 5.0-liter V8 and 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder feature revised tunes, but the Blue Oval doesn’t have outputs for them yet. The powerplants are available with a 10-speed automatic now, though. Inside, there’s an optional 12-inch digital instrument panel.

A recently leaked order guide reveals some of the options to expect. Performance packages for the EcoBoost and GT adds a larger radiator, bigger rear sway bar, strut-tower brace, and 19-inch wheels; plus a front splitter, Brembo brakes, heavy-duty springs, and a K-brace exclusively for the GT.







In addition, the Premium Pony Package gives the EcoBoost a retro-inspired look by adding polished trim, stripes above the side sills, and old-school emblems. Inside, there are nicer floor mats.

Source: Ford