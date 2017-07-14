The introduction of the new Audi A8 already has us yearning for a high-performance model either with an S or RS badge. As far as we know, Audi will be unveiling an S8 variant in the near future, but the verdict is still out on an even hotter RS model. But that doesn’t mean we can’t dream.

Rendering artist Jan Peisert of Peisert Design has created an RS8 that looks ready for the track. Apart from wearing a shade of green similar to the new RS5 we reported on previously, it comes with a number of aggressive cues that make it well worthy of the RS designation.







Up front is a more sculpted grille in line with the rest of the RS range, some added air intakes, and black accents around the grille. High-spoked wheels wrapped in performance tires, silver mirror caps, black carbon fiber accents – including the roof – and an RS exhaust system finishes off the package.

While the standard A8 is good for 340 horsepower (253 kilowatts) courtesy of a 3.0-liter TFSI turbocharged engine, a hotter RS8 could produce more than 600 hp (447 kW). Already we know that the upcoming S8 will use a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 off the Porsche Panamera Turbo to produce upwards of 530 hp (395 kW). The S8 Plus, meanwhile, will use a plug-in hybrid powertrain off the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

For now buyers will have to make do with the standard A8, which starts at €90,600 for the V6 model. The extended A8 L will set you back €94,100. That translates to $103,000 and $107,000 in U.S. dollars, a far cry from the A8's current $82,500 base price.

Source: Peisert Design



