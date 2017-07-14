Ferrari fans take note, at the upcoming RM Sotheby’s Monterey sale, a collection of 13 Ferraris – both modern and classic, ranging in model year from 1961 to 2011 – will be crossing the auction block. But don’t expect them to go for cheap.

The collection is headlined by a 1961 250 GT SWB Berlinetta, one of just three cars that will be offered with a reserve. It wears the chassis number 2985, and is number 110 of just 165 examples built. It’s one of only two cars in the entire collection that doesn’t wear the iconic Rosso Corsa red, instead it’s finished in a handsome Argentino Silver metallic. Early estimates suggest it could go for anywhere from $8.5 to $10 million when it crosses the block.

Slightly less expensive, but still nonetheless rare, a 1967 275 GTB/4 Berlinetta by Scaglietti will also be up for sale. Chassis number 10147, it was imported to the U.S. in 1967, and wears the factory-correct Rosso over Pelle Nera finish with matching numbers. It comes with the original tool roll, handbook, and Ferrari Classiche certification – estimates suggest it could go for as much as $3.25 million.

Rounding out the top three is a 1969 Dino 206 GT. It comes in well under the previous two with an early estimate of anywhere from $650,000 to $750,000, and is one of just 152 206 GTs ever built. It wears the chassis number 00362, and was imported into the U.S. as late as 2014.

The other Ferraris on this extensive list include a 1991 F40, a 2011 599 GTO, a 1984 512 BBi, a 2005 575 Superamerica, a 2009 430 Scuderia, a 1976 308 GTB "Vetroesina," and a 1989 328 GTS. All ten of these supercars will be offered at no reserve, and range in price estimates from as little as $90,000, to as much as $1.5 million.

The auction will take place in Monterey, California at the famed Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. The cars will take to the block beginning August 18, 2017.

Source: RM Sotheby's



