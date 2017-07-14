Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling an estimated 363,480 crossover vehicles for potential airbag problems. You might be expecting more bad news for Takata right about now, but this time the issue isn't with faulty inflators, or even with Takata at all. FCA basically says faulty wiring in it older Dodge Journey crossover could cause the driver side airbag to unexpectedly deploy.

Specifically, the recall includes certain Dodge Journeys built from 2011 through 2015 and sold throughout North America. Among the total affected vehicles are 120,336 sold in Canada, and 54,072 in Mexico. Outside the North American sector, FCA has identified an additional 232,965 Fiat Freemont crossovers from 2011 through 2015 with the same potential hazard, which are also subject to the recall.

The specific problem lies with wiring in the steering column which could chafe against steering-wheel trim and, over time, cause a short circuit. According to FCA, this could lead to a second short-circuit, which could potentially cause the driver airbag to deploy.

FCA says there could be warning signs that might indicate a problem with the wiring prior to airbag deployment. The short circuits could cause the air bag light to come on, along with random windshield wiper operation, non-functional switches, or all of the above.

There have been no known accidents or deaths resulting from this potential issue, but FCA does say it’s aware of five minor injuries that could be connected to the wiring. Whether or not that involves airbag deployment is unclear.

The manufacturer will be contacting affected customers via first-class mail to schedule appointments. The fix will be free-of-charge and involve replacing wiring as needed while adding additional protective covering to the area.

Source: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles