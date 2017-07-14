The sedan is bigger, lighter, and has a lot more standard tech. Plus, there a physical dials for the stereo volume and tuning.

The Honda Accord enters its tenth generation for the 2018 model year with a sophisticated new look, a revised powertrain lineup, and standard Honda Sensing driver assistance tech. The switch to a more aluminum intensive platform makes the larger sedan weigh less than the outgoing model, too. There will no longer be a coupe in the lineup, though.

2018 Honda Accord Touring


Other than the badges, the new Accord wouldn’t look out of place in the Acura lineup, particularly the range-topping Touring model with LED headlights. The updated sedan rides on a 2.16-inch (55 millimeter) longer wheelbase but is 0.39 inches (10 mm) shorter overall. Thanks to a 0.39-inch (10 mm) increase in width and 0.59-inch (15 mm) drop in height, the four-door has a more athletic appearance, too. The greater use of aluminum and ultra-high-strength steel in the chassis also means that weight is down 110 to 176 pounds (50 to 80 kilograms) from the previous generation, depending on trim.

Read also:


The longer wheelbase pays big dividends inside where the 2018 Accord features a nearly 2-inch (51 mm) boost in rear leg room. Honda also moves the front seats inward, which gives passengers there more hip and shoulder room. A lower cowl and 20-percent narrower A-pillars should improve outward visibility. Trunk space is up a cubic foot for the combustion-powered models and increases by 3.2 cubic feet for the Hybrid because battery pack now fits under the floor.

2018 Honda Accord Touring Interior


Honda overhauls the Accord’s engine lineup in 2018. The new base powertrain is a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 192 horsepower (143 kilowatts) and 192 pound-feet (260 Newton-meters) of torque, versus 185 hp (138 kW) and 181 lb-ft (245 Nm) from the outgoing naturally aspirated 2.4-liter mill. It generally comes with a CVT, but a six-speed manual is available with the Sport trim. 

The sedan is also available with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 252 hp (188 kW) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm), rather than 278 hp (207 kW) and 252 lb-ft (342 Nm) in the existing 3.5-liter V6. The mill hooks up to a new 10-speed automatic gearbox, or the Sport trim offers a six-speed manual.

 

2018 Honda Accord Hybrid


Honda doesn’t reveal exact specs yet, but the Accord Hybrid (pictured above) uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder running on the Atkinson cycle and two electric motors. The firm promises more info about it closer to launch.

The 2018 Accord is also a technological powerhouse. Standard Honda Sensing means that every buyer gets features like collision mitigation braking, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control. Drivers look at a 7-inch (178 mm) digital display between the instruments, and there’s a new 8-inch (203 mm) infotainment system. Perhaps best of all, there are physical knobs for adjusting the volume and tuning. The top Touring model also gets a 6-inch (152 mm) head-up display and adaptive dampers.

The 2018 Accord goes on sale in the United States this fall. Honda will announce pricing and fuel economy closer to launch.

Source: Honda

Be part of something big