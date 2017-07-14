The Honda Civic Type R will hit the track in 2018 in the TCR series. JAS Motorsport will convert the hot hatch for racing duty.

The TCR-spec Type R features a massive front splitter that’s almost cartoonishly large. The hood scoop in also bigger than stock. Wider fenders cover the broad tires, and meaty side sills run between them. A wing rises from the tail. The setup should make plenty of downforce for sticking the car to the track. The company also offers a version for endurance racing like the VLN series at the Nürburgring, and these models feature extra lighting, driver cooling, and anti-lock brakes.

Mechanically, JAS Motorsport revises the Type R’s multilink rear suspension and anti-rollbars. It also installs a new electronic control unit.

JAS Motorsport currently builds a version of the last-gen Civic Type R for TCR competition. It features a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 350 horsepower that turns the front-wheels through a six-speed sequential gearbox. The model currently leads the TCR International Series championship with 364 points. The Seat Leon with 316 points and Volkswagen Golf GTI with 313 points round out the current top three.

Our first Civic Type R TCR car has won five championships already and is in contention for another eight this year in Europe and Asia, and our aim is to ensure that the new car continues to raise the bar for TCR competition globally,” Mads Fischer, JAS Motorsport TCR Project Leader, said.



Deliveries of JAS’ new Type R racer begin on December 15, and the company promises to have 25 of them available to customers in time for the 2018 season.

TCR has an international series that races in Europe and Asia. There are also a wide variety of regional competitions, including Germany, Italy, the Middle East, and Thailand. Plus, there are classes for the cars in the VLN and some 24-hour events.

Source: JAS Motorsport