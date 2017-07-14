It was all inspired by the magic of Disney.

At this year’s Disney D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, Honda unveiled a custom Odyssey that would look well at home in any Disney park (or any Disney fanatic's driveway). They call it the "Minnie" Van, and it's a clever play on words to honor one of Walt’s most popular characters, Minnie Mouse, inspired by the magic of Disney.

The exterior is finished in hot pink with white polka dots to match Minnie's signature style. On the roof, a massive set of Minnie ears and a matching bowtie complete the package. It’s all part of Honda’s partnership with Disney-ABC and the "Disney Unlock the Magic Sweepstakes," which will see the Honda Odyssey make a special appearance on an upcoming Disney’s Mickey and the Roadster Racers special.

"The all-new Odyssey was developed for modern families offering high-tech features, flexible seating and new styling, all aimed at keeping everyone in the family happy," said Susie Rossick, Assistant Vice President of Honda Marketing. "In creating the MINNIE VAN that will be on display at the D23 Expo, we're proud to partner with Disney-ABC and be inspired by the style of the most fashionable gal around – Minnie Mouse."

As part of the "Disney Unlock the Magic Sweepstakes," one lucky winner will walk away with a grand prize vacation to Disneyland Resort in California, as well as an all-new Honda Odyssey minivan… ears not included. Powering the new Honda Odyssey is a 3.5-liter V6 producing 280 horsepower (208 kilowatts) and 260 pound-feet (352 Newton-meters) of torque. It comes paired to a 10-speed automatic gearbox, and returns a combined 22 miles per gallon highway, plenty enough for a Disney road trip.

